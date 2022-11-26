14 years to 26/11 terror attack; India pays tribute to victims

Mumbai: It has been fourteen years to 26/11 terrorist attack, one of the darkest day in India’s history. The 2008 ‘Mumbai attacks’ were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008.

Ten terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba entered Mumbai and launched four days long attack on the city. The blast locations in the attack were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Palace & Tower, the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier’s College.

At least 166 people were killed and over 300 injured in the attacks during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai. At least 18 security personnel had lost their lives in the attack.

In these attacks, all the nine terrorists were killed. The love survivor Azmal Amir Kasab was caught and sentenced to death in 2012 at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to all those who lost their life in the 26/11 attack. “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” President Murmu tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, remembering the victims, said on Twitter, “Terrorism threatens humanity.