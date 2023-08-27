10-year-old boy’s body found hanging in Assam BJP MP’s residence, was scolded for using mobile!

Silichar: In a heartbreaking incident, a body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered hanging at the home of Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy on Saturday.

According to sources, the young boy, who was a sixth-grader at a school in Silchar. He took the tragic step of ending his own life following a scolding from his mother for spending too much time on his cell phone.

The distressing discovery was made at approximately 4 pm in the room where the boy, his mother, and his four-year-old sister resided. Tragically, these siblings had previously lost their father.

Upon receiving the news, the police promptly retrieved the body of the boy and initiated a thorough investigation. The body has been sent to Silchar Medical College for autopsy, as confirmed by a senior police official.

Roy said he was not at home during the unfortunate incident. However, soon after getting the news, he informed the police about the incident. “The family is very poor. I provided them a separate room in my home and got the boy admitted in a school. I am feeling very sad at the incident,” Roy told the media.