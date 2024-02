New-Delhi: Around 10 wagons of goods train derailed and overturned on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in the Delhi area on Saturday.

The derailment occurred near Zakhira flyover at around 11. 52 am, the police officials informed.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and found that goods train had derailed and around 10 bogies had turned down.

Meanwhile, the railway and fire department officials have reached the spot and have started the rescue operation.