You Need To Do This Important Work By March 31 If Have Accounts In These Banks Or Else It Will Be A Problem!

If you have an account with Andhra Bank or Corporation Bank, then you are required to complete some work before March 31. Actually, these two banks have merged into Union Bank. In such a situation, there have been some important changes in the banks, which will come into effect from April 1 and if you do not implement them on time, then you may face problems.

At the same time, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is also making some changes from April 1, which you need to know about.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank customers should do this work: If you have an account with Andhra Bank or Corporation Bank, change your IFSC code before March 31, as the old IFSC code will not work from April 1. The IFSC code of Andhra Bank will start with UBIN08 and Corporation Bank’s IFSC code will start with UBIN09. You will also have to get a new checkbook, which will be from Union Bank. The IFSC code and MICR code of merged banks change.

How to change IFSC code? To change the IFSC code of your bank, one has to go to the bank’s official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in. If you click on amaigamation center there, your updated IFSC code will be visible. You can also call the bank’s customer care number 18002082244 or 18004251515 or 18004253555. Change your IFSC code the way you feel comfortable and avoid future hassles.

PNB customers also change IFSC code: Apart from customers of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, customers of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will also have to change their IFSC code. Punjab National Bank, the country’s second-largest government bank, has asked its customers to change their IFSC code and MICR code before April 1. According to the bank, the old codes will not work after March 31, 2021, while you will need the IFSC code to transfer the money.

(Source: navbharattimes.indiatimes.com)