You may be arrested & pay Rs 20 lakh fine if you send red heart emojis on WhatsApp, see details

Red heart emoji senders to be arrested: People use different emojis while chatting on different social media platforms. They use emojis as per their needs and wishes during while talking or expressing affectionate gesture. However, do you know that you will be put in jail if you send the emojis to a wrong person?

According to the Saudi newspaper Okaz (via Gulf Times), the residents of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are free to use the heart emojis as the countries have not banned it. However, red heart emojis is sent to the girls, who file a complaint in this regard and then the sender would be jailed if found guilty.

According to reports, sending red hearts on WhatsApp could be construed as “harassment” and the red heart emojis sender would face up to two to five years in prison, if found guilty, and a fine of up to Saudi Riyals (SAR) 100,000 (roughly Rs 20 lakhs). However, the fine could reach 300,000 SAR if the offense is repeated.