The football match was being played between Barcelona and Dolphin when the cameraman caught this act of the writer kissing the girl sitting beside him.

When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over cuz you’re on camera 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JaETF4sYhD — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 19, 2020

The best part of the video is however is when he realizes that he is on camera and gets scared.

The guy ignores the girl and looks straight ahead as if he does not know anything.