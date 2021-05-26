Making perfectly round chapattis is an art not just everyone masters. The only known way so far to make a chapati is through a griddle, a board and a rolling pin.

Ever heard of making a roti in pressure cooker? Yes, it is true. Though, it might sound weird, it is true. A woman has come up with a hack to make a perfectly round roti in a pressure cooker.

Well, an Indian woman cooks chapatis in a pressure cooker and without it being a disappointment. Now, the video of the woman making ‘rotis’ in a pressure cooker has gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

Video courtesy:YouTube/MintVibes

In this video, the chapati maker places the pressure cooker on the stove and put in it the rolled chapatis and closes its lid. She keeps it inside to be cooked for two minutes and when the time is up, she takes three perfectly cooked and not to mention rightly edible chapatis out to serve them on a clean plate.

There literally didn’t seem any difference between the chapati cooked on a griddle and the one cooked in the pressure cooker.