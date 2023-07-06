Which vegetables to avoid during Monsoon ? Know here

The monsoon season in India is the best time to sit back and enjoy the relief from the scorching heat and enjoy nature. It is during monsoon season when we find crops, plants, and vegetables in abundance. However, we also must not forget that the risk of catching water-borne diseases and fungal infections is also the highest during monsoon season. Hence, it is extremely crucial to have apt knowledge of which vegetables to consume and which ones to avoid during monsoon season. Scroll to know.

1) Peas and Corn

Peas and corns become a base for mold and bacteria because of the starch they contain. It is crucial to ensure that the peas and corns are fresh and clean, in order to have them. Fresh and Cooked peas and corn are the best to have during Monsoon season.

2) Leafy Herbs & Leafy Vegetables

Herbs like mint and coriander should be washed thoroughly before eating. That is because these herbs are susceptible to contamination from bacteria and insects in soil. One should also avoid eating the leaves that are wilted or discolored. Similarly, leafy vegetables like spinach, cabbage, lettuce, etc. are a favorable ground for microbes and bacteria to breed. This is because of the high quantity of moisture in them due to the damp and humid weather. Contamination in vegetables can cause gastrointestinal and digestive issues.

3) Mushrooms

It is highly recommended to limit the consumption of mushrooms in excess quantity. Mushrooms are highly prone to mold and bacterial growth. Especially people with digestive disorders and gastrointestinal problems should avoid eating mushrooms in Monsoon season.

4) Root Vegetables

Contrary to the popular belief. carrots, Radish and Turnips should be taken much carefully during monsoon seasons. These vegetables tend to absorb a high quantity of water which makes it easier for spoilage. It is safe to consume them only after proper washing and storage.