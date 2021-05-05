Bhubaneswar: As the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the entire world and it is intensifying, India is registering a record of cases every day, moreover people have to follow coronavirus protocols. With the rising cases of the Covid-19 in the country, people have to stop at one solution to wear masks properly.

According to a news study, the use of face masks outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic had led to 65 percent reduction in the serious asthma cases.

As Covid-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets. These droplets can land in the mouth or noses of people who are near you. So Face masks are simple barrier to prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Even it helps to decrease the spread of the virus.

When people wear masks, they are less likely to suffer from seasonal allergies coming in contact with their nose and mouth.

However, masks must be worn in public,indoors and it is highly recommended that facemasks should continue to worn outdoors when there is large gathering.

Recently Israel, becoming the first country has lifted mandatory using of facemasks in the outdoors following mass vaccination drive.