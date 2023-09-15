Using tobacco and cannabis may raise risk of depression, anxiety: Study

People who use both tobacco and cannabis are more likely to have anxiety and depression than those who used tobacco only or only cannabis, according to a study.

By IANS 0
Using tobacco and cannabis
Photo: IANS

People who use both tobacco and cannabis are more likely to have anxiety and depression than those who used tobacco only or only cannabis, according to a study.

Researchers conducted the study on 53,843 adults who participated in online surveys of which 4.9 per cent use tobacco, 6.9 per cent use cannabis only, and 1.6 per cent use both.

The findings, published in open-access journal PLOS ONE, showed that 26.5 per cent reported anxiety and 28.3 per cent reported depression among people who use both tobacco and cannabis.

Meanwhile, in people who used neither tobacco or cannabis, percentages of anxiety and depression were 10.6 per cent and 11.2 per cent.

The result showed that people having these mental health disorders were about 1.8 times greater for co-users than non-users.

“The co-use of tobacco and cannabis is associated with poor mental health and suggest that integrating mental health support with tobacco and cannabis cessation programs may help address this link,” said Nhung Nguyen, author of the study, University of California, San Francisco.

“Engaging in both tobacco and cannabis is linked to diminished mental well-being,” Nguyen added.

You might also like

Researchers: Breast milk can be used for detecting breast cancer, Know how

Birth certificate to serve as only id for Aadhar, driving license, and more from this…

Sleeping and waking up late may raise risk of diabetes: Study

Betel Leaf can naturally control uric acid levels; Here’s how

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans