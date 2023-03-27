These women to get Rs 5000 from central government

The union government is implementing many schemes keeping in mind the people of all walks of life. Apart from workers and farmers in the unorganized sector, the government has also made plans for married women.

Many schemes are being implemented by the central government for the women of the country. So today we will tell you about such a scheme in which women are getting full Rs 5000 from the government. However, if the mother gives birth to her second child, and that turns out to be a girl, she will get Rs 6,000.

The name of this government scheme is Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. It was launched January 1, 2017. It provides financial assistance to pregnant women from the government.

Some features of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana:

The age of the pregnant woman should be at least 19 years.

You can also apply offline in this scheme.

The government transfers 5000 rupees to women’s accounts in 3 installments.

How to get money under the scheme:

In this scheme, women are given Rs 1,000 in the first phase, Rs 2,000 in the second phase and Rs 2,000 in the third phase.

You can also contact the helpline number:

The amount received from the central government will be directly transferred to the account of the pregnant woman. If there is any problem while applying it then you can contact the helpline number 7998799804.

Check the official website: