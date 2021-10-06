South Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Best job opportunity for 10th pass candidates; Apply online for 904 apprentice posts

Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (SWR) has invited application for the recruitment of Apprentices for providing training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested job applicants can apply for these posts on or before 3rd November 2021.

A total of 900 apprentice vacancies are available under Hubli Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubli, Bengaluru Division, Mysore Division and Central Workshop, Mysore Division of Railways.

The selected candidates will go through a training period of 1 year.

Candidates can check the detailed information for the recruitment like the educational qualification, age limit, salary details, selection criteria and others are given below.

Important Dates

Starting date of submission of online application: October 4, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: November 3, 2021

Vacancy Details for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Total Number of Vacancies for Apprentice -904 Posts

Division Wise :

Hubli Division – 237 Posts

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubli – 217 Posts

Bengaluru Division – 230 Posts

Mysuru Division – 177 Posts

Central Workshop, Mysore – 43 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks from a recognized board.

Age Limit

Candidates with age between 15 to 24 years are eligible to apply for the posts. There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Process

The candidates don’t have to go through any examination. The selection process is based on the merit list which will be created as per the marks obtained by the candidates in 10th and IIT marks in the trade.

How to Apply for South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible job seekers can apply for the posts online at www.rrchubli.in on or before 3rd November 2021. Other modes of application will be accepted.

For more information you can check the official recruitment notification given bellow.

Application Fee

The job applicants will have to pay a application fee of Rs 100 to apply for the posts.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/women and PwBD candidates.

Important Links

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website