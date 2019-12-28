Car bomb
Several killed as car bomb hits Somali capital

By IANS

Mogadishu:  Several people were killed and many others injured on Saturday in a car bomb explosion at a check-post near a busy crossing in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, officials said.

Federal government spokesperson Ismael Mukhtar Omar tweeted that an explosion near the crossing that connects Mogadishu with the Afgoye locality has hit poor people “going about their daily lives”, Efe news reported.

“Many students were killed and injured,” he added.

It is suspected that a suicide bomber detonated his vehicle close to a tax collection office near a police check-post in an area full of police patrol cars, students and vendors.

The exact number of casualties was not known yet.

Mogadishu has witnessed repeated attacks from Al Shabab, a militant organization that pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda in 2012 and controls parts of central and southern Somalia.

It fights for establishing an Islamic state following the ‘Wahabi’ (an ultra-conservative) ideology of Islamic puritanism.

