Saudi man marries 53 times in 43 years to find ‘stability’ and who can make him happy

Saudi man marries 53 times in 43 years to find ‘stability’ and who can make him happy A Saudi based man has been nicknamed the 'polygamist of the century for marrying 53 times in 43 years in order to find 'stability.'

A Saudi based man has married 53 times in 43 years in order to find ‘stability’ and ‘peace of mind.’

Abu Abdullah has been nicknamed the ‘polygamist of the century’ for marrying 53 people in his life so far.

The 63-year-old married for the first time at the age of 20. However, after a few years in his marriage he started facing problems in his relationship. So, he decided to marry again at the age of 23.

Abdullah told to Saudi-owned television MBC, “I married 53 women over long periods. The first was when I was 20 years and she was six years older than me.”

He further said, “When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children.”

According to reports, when Abdullah’s first and second wives started having issues with each other, he decided to marry for the third time. He later divorced his first two wives.

According to Abdullah, the reason for his several marriages was to search for a woman who could make him happy. It had nothing to do with personal pleasure but emotional stability. He said that he tried to be fair to all his wives.

Abdullah further stated that the shortest marriage lasted just one night.

The 63-year-old admitted to having married foreign women during his overseas business trips. He further stated, “I used to stay for three to four months. So I married to protect myself from vice.”

“Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever. Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one” said Abdullah. Reportedly, he is currently marries to a woman and does not intend to remarry.