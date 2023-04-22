Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Scholarship: Get huge financial help

Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Scholarship is an initiative of the University of Delhi for students of Computer Science courses, BCA or B.Sc. (H) degree.

Under the Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Scholarship, the selected scholars will receive a scholarship of INR 50,000 and INR 350 per month (book grant).

Eligibility of Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be a student of Computer Science courses, BCA or B.Sc. (H) degree

Have secured at least 60% marks in the first year, (two semesters combined) [Note – If the examination system is semester-based and the applicant is pursuing regular studies in the second year of the BCA/B.Sc. (Hons) Course.]

Note – The applicant must have secured the highest marks in the first-year annual examination of the BCA – B.Sc. (H) course.

Benefits of Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Scholarship

Note –

The value of the book grant is at the present accrued annual income on such endowment fund.

The scholarship shall be ordinarily tenable for an academic year from August 1st of a year to April 30th of the next year (9 months) which is extendable to the next academic year.

For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Document’.

Click here to apply for Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Scholarship.

Important Dates:

Selection Criteria:

The candidate will be selected based on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and merit. It will be awarded by the Academic Council on the commendations of the Selection Committee constituted as follows –

The Dean, Faculty of Mathematical Science (Chairman)

The Head, Department of Computer Science

P.S. Grover (Donor) or his nominee with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor.

Terms and Conditions of the scholarship:

The payment of the scholarship amount shall be made to the scholar through the principal of the college from August each year on the presentation of a certificate confirming that during the period covered in the bill, the scholar was not in receipt of any scholarship/financial assistance from any other source.

In case the student securing the highest marks in the First Year Examination is unable to accept the scholarship, the same shall be awarded to the next student strictly by merit. Merit is to be considered for the BCA+B.Sc. (H).

In case, two students secure equal marks in the first year, then merit is to be decided by the rank of the student in the entrance test (if the admission to the course is by entrance test).

In case, the admission is based on the class twelfth result, then the student getting higher marks in class 12th would be awarded the scholarship.

The unutilized amount in any year shall be added to the corpus of the endowment fund.

Contact Details:

University of Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi – 110001

(Source: buddy4study.com)