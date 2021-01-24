Police Recruitment 2021: Application Process Open For 9720 SI and Constable Posts, Apply Now

West Bengal police invites applications from eligible and interested candidates for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Constable.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting the official website of West Bengal Police wbpolice.gov.in or offline.

The online application process has started from 12 noon on January 22, 2021 and will end on February 20, 2021.

Important dates for WB Police Recruitment 2021:

Starting date for online application- January 22, 2021

last date for online application – February 20, 2021

Vacancy Details for WB Police Recruitment 2021:

The total number of vacancies for the posts of SI and Constable is 9720

Constable- 8,632

Sub Inspector- 1,088.

Pay Scale For WB Police Recruitment 2021:

WB Police Constable Salary: Rs 22,700 – Rs 58,500 (Level-6 in Pay)

WB Police SI Salary: Rs 32,100 – Rs 82,900 (Level 10 in Pay)

Eligibility Criteria For WB Police Recruitment 2021:

Constable – Candidate must have passed secondary examination from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Sub Inspector – Candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from any educational institute recognized by a university or its equivalent.

Age Limit:

18-27 years old as on January 1, 2021.

Relaxation in upper age limit:

SC/ST – 5 years

OBC category- 3 years

How To Apply For WB Police Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting the official website of West Bengal Police wbpolice.gov.in.

Then click on the recruitment option.

Then click on the official notification.

Click on the on going application option there you can apply for SI and Constable Posts.

click on any the link betweeen the two.

You will redirected to a new page, there click on the apply online option.

There candidates first have to signup.

Then log in using id and password.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Important Links:

Official Website

Official Notification

Signup page

Log in page