PAN-Aadhaar link: Steps to link by paying Rs 1000 fine

The government has made it mandatory for all taxpayers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card by June 30. If not, then the status of such a PAN will be considered inoperative as per the Income Tax Act, 1961.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department of India to individuals and entities for the purpose of income tax assessment.

In order to link PAN and Aadhaar, taxpayers will have to login on the e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) and link both of them. “Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-filing portal in both pre-login and post-login mode.

As per the press release by the Income Tax Department, “In order to provide some more time to the tax payers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions.”

However, if the person fails to link both the documents, then, from July 1, 2023, the tax payers will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 1000 to their Aadhar and PAN cards. And the fee must be paid in a single challan, via the e-pay tax feature provided on the e-filing portal.

How to Link PAN and Aadhaar with Penalty: