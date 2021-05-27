Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment to the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OPSC Recruitment 2021 through online mode by visiting the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) that is www.opsc.gov.in or before 22nd June 2021.
The link for registration/ re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from 21.05.2021 to 22.06.2021 (Note: 29.06.2021 is the last date for submission of Registered Online Application) for recruitment to 186 (One Hundred Eighty-Six) posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officers in the Group-B rank of the State under Health & Family Welfare Department in the Scale of Pay 44900/ – in Level 10, Cell-1 of ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.
Important Date:
- Starting date for application or Online Registration: May 21, 2021
- Last date payment of examination Fee: June 22, 2021
- Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: June 29, 2021
Vacancy Details
Homeopathic Medical Officer – 186 posts
Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualifications
The candidate must possess a Bachelor Degree in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S.) or equivalent Degree from a recognized University or Institution recognized by Central Council of Homoeopathy. Apart from this the candidate must have registered himself/ herself under the Odisha State Board of Homoeopathic Medicines.
Age Limit:
21 years-32 years as on 1st January 2021.
Age relaxation available as per rules.
Salary Details:
Rs 44,900 per month.
How to Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021?
Eligible candidates interested in the posts can apply for it through online mode by visiting the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) that is http.//opsc.gov.in. The last date for application is 22nd June 2021.
Examination Fee:
A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs. 5OO.
Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disability {whose permanent disability is 40% and more} are exempted from payment of this fee.