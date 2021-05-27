Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment to the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OPSC Recruitment 2021 through online mode by visiting the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) that is www.opsc.gov.in or before 22nd June 2021.

The link for registration/ re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from 21.05.2021 to 22.06.2021 (Note: 29.06.2021 is the last date for submission of Registered Online Application) for recruitment to 186 (One Hundred Eighty-Six) posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officers in the Group-B rank of the State under Health & Family Welfare Department in the Scale of Pay 44900/ – in Level 10, Cell-1 of ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Important Date:

Starting date for application or Online Registration: May 21, 2021

Last date payment of examination Fee: June 22, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: June 29, 2021

Vacancy Details

Homeopathic Medical Officer – 186 posts