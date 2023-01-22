Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, recently celebrated his 93rd birthday. However, that is not the only reason for his celebrations. The moonwalker also got married to his longtime partner on January 20. The former American astronaut is the only surviving member of Apollo 11’s three-member crew that made up the historic moon landing mission of 1969.

Aldrin, who turned 93 on Friday, announced his marriage in a post on social media. In the public announcement, he said that he and his “longtime love” Dr. Anca Faur had tied the knot in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

His tweet read, “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.”

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” the caption further read.

Reportedly, this is Aldrin’s fourth marriage. His present wife, 63-year-old Dr. Anca Faur, serves as the Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures.

For those unversed, Buzz Aldrin was among the team of astronauts that made a historic moon landing in 1969 aboard Apollo 11. Neil Armstrong was on the same crew.

