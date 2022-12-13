Indian TV actor Dev Joshi selected for civilian moon mission by SpaceX

Television actor Dev Joshi on Friday announced that he will be joining the “dearMoon CREW” and taking a week-long trip around the moon in a SpaceX rocket in 2023. The ‘dearMoon’ project was first announced in 2017 and is the first civilian mission to the Moon. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who purchased all the seats aboard the rocket in 2018, on Friday revealed the name of the eight people who will be joining him for the all-private lunar endeavour.

For the uninitiated, Joshi, is the star kid who featured in the TV serial ‘Baal Veer’.

Joshi is the youngest among the 7 people who will fly to the moon in 2023 in a SpaceX flight.

The actor was selected from one million applicants from 249 countries for the first civilian mission to the moon.

The names of the artists who have been declared on the website of his dearMoon project are K-pop star T.O.P, American DJ Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech choreographer Yemi A.D., Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall and Indian actor Dev Joshi.