Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2021: Apply For 53 Registrar & Other Posts; Salary Up to Rs 2,09,200

Ministry of Finance has issued a notification for the recruitment of 53 posts of Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Recovery Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of Ministry of Finance that is financialservices.gov.in.

A total of 53 vacancies for Assistant Registrar & Other vacancies will be filled.

Important Date

Last date of application for Recovery officer – June 30, 2021.

Last date of application for Registrar and Assistant Registrar posts – June 07, 2021.

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 53 Posts

Registrar – 10

Assistant Registrar – 17

Recovery Officer – 26

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualifications

Those candidates who have a Degree in Law are eligible to apply for the recruitment. The Candidates should have Legal and Judicial work experience to apply for the recruitment.

For more details check the detailed notification bellow.

Salary Details

Registrar: Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200 per month.

Assistant Registrar: Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700 per month.

Recovery Officer – Rs 67,700-Rs 2,08,700 per month.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their educational qualifications and the post-qualification experiences and the performance in the Interview process.

How to Apply for Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts by sending their application as per the prescribed format to the address mentioned in the notification. The last date for application for Registrar and Assistant Registrar posts is 7th June 2021 and for recovery officer post is 30th June 2021.

Important Links

Official Notification for Recovery Officer posts

Official Notification for Registrar and Assistant Registrar posts

Official Website