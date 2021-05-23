Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group C Posts; Salary Up to Rs 45,700 Per Month
Ministry of Defence, Government of India has released a notification for the recruitment of Group C Posts such as Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Vehicle Mechanic, Fireman, Labourer and Carpenter under ASC Units of 71 Sub Area, HQ Northern Command in the employment newspaper dated May 22 to May 28 2021.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 on or before within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers.
Recruitment Notice – 01/2021
Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Application – within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers
Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 42
- Civilian Motor Driver – 27
- Vehicle Mechanic – 01
- Fireman – 03
- Labourer – 10
- Carpenter – 01
Salary Details
- Civilian Motor Driver – Rs.19,900 – Rs 45,700
- Vehicle Mechanic – Rs 19, 900 – Rs 45, 700
- Fireman – Rs 19, 900 – Rs 45, 700
- Labourer – Rs 18,000 – Rs 41, 100
- Carpenter – Rs 18,000 – Rs 41,100
Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts
- Civilian Motor Driver – The candidte should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board and he must possess Civilian Driving licence for heavy vehicles from DTO/RTO and have two years experience of driving such vehicles.
- Vehicle Mechanic – The candidate should be a 10th Standard pass from a recognised board. He should be capable of reading number and names of tools and vehicles both in English and Hindi. One year experience of his trade (Capable of carrying out standard repairs of heavy vehicles).
- Fireman – The candidate should be a 10th Standard pass from a recognized board. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, hose fittings and fire appliances and equipments, fire engines, trailer, pumps, foam branches. Must be familiar with the use and maintenance, first-aid, fire fighting appliances and Trailer Fire Pump. Must know elementary principles of Fire Fighting methods employed in fighting different types of fire.Must be conversant with foot and appliance Fire Service Drills and be able to perform the task allotted to the members of fire crew. Must be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties and must have passed the physical fitness
- Labourer – The candidate should be a 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised board.
- Carpenter -The candidate should be a 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised board and should have the knowledge of carpentry.
Age Limit
- Civilian Motor Driver – 18 to 27 years
- Others – 18 to 25 years
- Age relaxation available as per government rules.
Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of written test and practical / trade / physical tests, as applicable.
How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidate can send their duly filled application as per the prescribed format by Registered / Speed Post/Normal Post to Reception Centre (Recruitment Cell) 5471 ASC Battalion (MT) Near Barfani Mandir Opposite SD College, Pathankot Cantt (Punjab)-145001 within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers.
Candidates will enclose a Self Addressed Envelope, affixing Postal Stamps of Rs 45 along with the application required for dispatch of Acknowledgement / Admit Card.
Important Links