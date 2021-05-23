Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group C Posts; Salary Up to Rs 45,700 Per Month

Ministry of Defence, Government of India has released a notification for the recruitment of Group C Posts such as Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Vehicle Mechanic, Fireman, Labourer and Carpenter under ASC Units of 71 Sub Area, HQ Northern Command in the employment newspaper dated May 22 to May 28 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 on or before within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers.

Notice

Recruitment Notice – 01/2021

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application – within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers