Man suffering hearing loss, discovers bud stuck in ear after 5 years

An elderly British man, having difficulty in hearing accidentally discovered a piece of bud stuck in his ear for over five years. The man, Wallace Lee, 66, is a former navy engineer from Dorset. So, he thought that the problem persisted because of working in the noisy aviation industry for long. However, he was surprised when he found that the reason for his hearing problem is a bud that was stuck in his ear for five years.

He expressed his relief when the reason behind his hearing problem was figured out and the unusual blockage was immediately removed.

Lee believes that the tiny piece of earbud got stuck in his ear during a plane journey around five years back, when he had set out to Australia to pay a visit to his family. He happened to have purchased earplugs to avoid the noise of the airplane. Over the years, Lee and his wife had gotten convinced that he was losing his hearing ability until he bought a small endoscope kit home to test on himself. Through it, he was able to spot a tiny white object in his ear.

In a statement to a popular news source, the navy veteran said that ahead of the plane journey he bought these little earplugs that can put different attachments in, depending on the noise one wants to phase out on an aircraft. One of such little attachments had gotten stuck in there and had been in there ever since.

Once he figured out the bud stuck in his ear he immediately rushed to a doctor. The doctor initially tried to suck it out. But because it had been in there since long along with the build-up of the ear wax, it wouldn’t come out. After a number of attempts, using miniature tweezers with the help of a tube, the doctor was able to remove the bud. Once it was removed, Lee mentioned having heard a ‘pop’ and instantly, everything in the room became audible to him.