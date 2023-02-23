Man sells plastic containers in unique way; netizens impressed

Marketing is a great technique to emphasize business places in the modern era. To ensure that a product is remembered by the audience, it must be effectively marketed and informed to them. With a similar point of view, a video of a man selling plastic containers with an inventive marketing technique has become very popular on the Internet.

The footage showcases a man selling huge plastic containers. In the video, it can be seen that the person throws the ‘gamlas’ (pots) onto the street to demonstrate their durability. The man also applied great weight to one of the containers, but it held up and did not change.

The clip was shared by an IFS officer named Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle with a caption. The post in the caption reads, “#Marketing Level – Ultra Pro Max +++.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “What a marketing manager … India ka product.” Another commented, “Another commented, “This is the best strategy if you have a good product. He is effectively showcasing its USP.” A third comment read, “Give the reason why this tub did not break. Is the tub really that strong, or is it just a trick?”