Lost your driving license? This is how you can get duplicate DL without going to RTO

Driving license (DL) is must for those who want to drive any vehicle. Without which you can get into trouble if you drive on the road. In which you will have to pay a fine.

Although every person driving a vehicle keeps his driving license very carefully, but many times he has to face a lot of trouble when the license is lost or stolen along with the purse.

That’s why we are telling you today that if your license is lost or stolen, then how can you get a license sitting at home.

If your driving license is lost or stolen by mistake, then you can apply for duplicate license in two ways in which first method is online and second is offline.

How to apply for a driving license online:

Step 1. First of all you have to go to the official website of the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Step 2. On the website you will find the link of duplicate license, copy it and fill the LLD form after filling the requested information properly.

Step 3. After filling the form, take a print out of it and attach the copy of the requested documents with it.

Step 4. You can also upload these documents online or else you can also go and submit them at the RTO office. Your license will be delivered by post to your registered address within 30 days of applying for a duplicate license.

How to apply for a driving license offline:

Step 1. For duplicate license, you have to go to the same RTO office from where you got your driving license made.

Step 2. Take the LLD form from the form counter in the RTO office, fill it properly and submit it by visiting the window mentioned.

Step 3. With this form, there is a fee for creating a duplicate license, that too you will have to deposit it there.

Step 4. Your duplicate license will be delivered by post to the address registered by you within 30 days of submission of the form.