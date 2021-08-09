LIC recruitment 2021: Exam date announced for 218 vacancies for AE and AAO posts, check exam details

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the new exam dates for its recruitment for the positions of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) on its official portal — licindia.in.

As per the notification, the LIC exam for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers/ Assistant Architect, and Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist) will be conducted on August 28, 2021.

Previously, the exams were set to take place on April 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 218 vacancies for AE and AAO will be fulfilled with this recruitment drive.

LIC had invited applications for filling up 218 vacancies for AE and AAO Posts from 25th February to 15th March 2020.

All interested applicants are requested to constantly visit the official website of LIC that is www.licindia.in for updated details about hall ticket, hand book and other information.

Exam format

The candidates who have applied for the posts will have to appear for the LIC AE, AAO preliminary exam.

The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions-based (MCQs) questions. The exam will be on reasoning ability, English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude.

The MCQs will be available in both Hindi and English and the duration will be one hour.

Candidates who can clear the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. The date for the main exam will be announced later on LIC official website.

The main exam will be of 300 marks. It usually consists of both MCQs and descriptive type questions.

The will be called for interview after they cleared the Main exam.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will be hired and receive a salary of Rs 57,000 per month with additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim LTC, gratuity, etc.

Official Notification

Official Website