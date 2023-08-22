Largest public aquarium in India ‘Marine World’ opens in Kerala

Kerala (ANI): India’s largest marine aquarium ‘Marine World’ opened in Kerala on August 21 and started attracting visitors in huge numbers. Located on the shores of the Panchavadi Sea in Chavakkad in Thrissur, more than 120 aquariums are set up here.

The marine aquarium houses different types of fish like arapaima, piranha, stingray, shark, starfish, electric eel as well as lobsters and turtles.

The largest public aquarium is expanded on four acres of land in Thrissur that can occupy up to 2000 people on holidays.

Fish therapy, fish feeding and other activities are also available at the aquarium that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults.

Ciso Institute of Oceanic Studies Private Limited is a techno-commercial venture started in 2007 by a team of ex-pat businessmen and engineers dedicated to the popularisation and awareness creation of the knowledge related to oceans, marine and freshwater animals.

Therefore, they built a centre and named it ‘Marine World.’