Below Header Govt Ad

Alert for EPFO member! Know which claim form(s) to submit when

Miscellany
By Subadh Nayak 0
Know which EPFO claim form(s) to submit when

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken different steps to help its members. It also has taken some steps to help the family members after the death of the members.

There are different forms which the EPFO members or their family members have to fill up and submit to get their various works done. Here is a list of forms which need to be submitted for special works to be done.

1. Member died while in service before 58 years Age.

Nominee/Beneficiary/Legal heir (as applicable) to apply for:

2. Member died while in service after 58 Years Age. Member had Completed 10 Years of Eligible Service.

Nominee/Beneficiary/Legal heir (as applicable) To Apply for:

Member had Not Completed 10 Years of Eligible Service.

Nominee/Beneficiary/Legal heir (as applicable) To Apply for :

3. Member died away from service before 58 years Age:

Nominee/Beneficiary/Legal heir (as applicable) To Apply for:

4. Member died away from service after 58 Years Age.

Member had Completed 10 Years of Eligible Service.

Nominee/Beneficiary/Legal heir (as applicable) To Apply for:

Member had Not Completed 10 Years of Eligible Service as on date Crossing 58 Years Age.

Also Read: Ever Wondered Why Hotel Beds Always Have White Sheets And Towels, Know Why

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11562 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.