IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 513 posts of non-executive personnel, Check important dates

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a Fortune Global 500 company has invited online applications for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill up posts for 513 Non-executive personnel. The selected personnel will be posted at various refinery units at Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

On-line applications for the 513 Non Executive posts can be applied by anyone who has eligible qualifications and is of Indian Nationality.

As per the notification, candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 up to 12 October 2021 on the official website.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 details

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: September 21, 2021

Last Date of online application: October 12, 2021

Exam Date: October 24, 2021

Result Date: November 11, 2021

Type of Posts:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical) / Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation) /Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety)

Junior Materials Assistant-IV / Junior Technical Assistant-IV

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV

Pay Scale:

The Pay scale for the Non-executive posts will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

Age Limit and Qualification:

The Age Limit and Qualification of the posts are specific as per their job criteria. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC (Non – Creamy Layer)/ExSM/PwBD/EWS are according to government rules.

Click here to know the notification

Click here to go to the official website

Click to apply online