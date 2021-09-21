Online application for ITBP Group-A Post Recruitment 2021 underway, check details

Applications are invited from Indian Citizens (Male & Female) for appointment to Group ‘A’ post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers(Assistant Commandant) and Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

On joining, a candidate shall be governed by the Act and Rules, as amended from time to time, applicable to the organization to which he is allotted after selection.

Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad. Applications from candidates will be accepted through ‘ON-LINE MODE’ only.

No other mode for submission of application is allowed. The candidature of candidates who submit offline applications will be summarily rejected.

Important deates ITBP Group-A Post Recruitment 2021

Online application, which has started from September 13 will continue till September 27 at 11:59 PM on ITBP Recruitment website w.w.w.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Group-A Post Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details

Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command): 5

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 201

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 345

Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): 2

ITBP Group-A Post Recruitment 2021 qualification

For Super Specialist Medical Officer(Second-in-Command)

(i) A graduate degree in Medicine (M.B.B.S.) or equivalent from a recognized university/Institution included in the first schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, and

(ii) Should be enrolled in any State Medical Register maintained under the Act, and

(iii) Should have completed compulsory rotating internship, and

(iv) Should also posses Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in the related Specialty mentioned in Section ‘A’ or Section ‘B’ in Schedule I to the Indian Medical Council Act,1956 (102 of 1956) or equivalent, and

(v) Should posses Doctorate of Medicine (DM) or Magister Chirurguie (M.Ch.) or equivalent with three years experience in the concerned Super-Specialty after obtaining the first post-graduate degree. Senior Residency period will also be counted towards experience, physical and medical standard, and

(vi) The applicant must have permanent registration from MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment.

For Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant)

(i) A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or part–II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs, and

ii) Completion of compulsory rotating internship, and

iii) Should also possess Post Graduate(PG) Degree/Diploma in the concerned specialty mentioned in Section ‘A’ or in Section ‘B’ in Schedule-I or Equivalent and one and half years experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining PG Degree or two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma.

For Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant)

(i) A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part–II of third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs, and

(ii) Completion of compulsory rotating internship. Candidates who may be undergoing the rotating internship shall be eligible to apply and appear for the interview provided that if selected, they shall have satisfactory completed the compulsory internship before appointment.

For Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant)

(i) A Degree (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from a recognized University/Institution included in the schedule to the Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948)

(ii) Candidate should register with Dental Council of India

(iii) Candidate should have Minimum 60% marks in aggregate in BDS exams.

(iv) Candidate should have cleared all BDS subjects in the first attempt.

(v) Post Degree work experience will be given preference.

ITBP Group-A Post Recruitment 2021 age limit

(i) The age limit for recruitment of Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second-in-Command) should not be exceeding 50 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

(ii) The age limit for recruitment of Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) should not be exceeding 40 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

(iii) The age limit for recruitment of Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) should not be exceeding 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

(iv) The age limit for recruitment of Dental Surgeons (Assistant Commandant) should not be exceeding 35 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

Application fees & mode of payment for ITBP Group-A Post Recruitment 2021

Male candidate belonging to General (UR), OBC & EWS category applying for recruitment to the above posts should pay Rs 400/- (Rupees Four Hundred only) as application fee through online payment gateway system on www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Application received with any other mode of the payment will be summarily rejected. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Ex-Servicemen and Female are exempted from paying the fee. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Fee paid by modes other than above will not be accepted and the application of such candidate will be rejected forthright and the payment made shall stand forfeited.

