Bhubaneswar: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice vacancies at Southern Region (MD).

The candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and meet all eligibility criteria can read the notification and apply online.

Important Dates:

Starting Date to Apply Online: 27-11-2020 from 10:00 am

Last Date to Apply Online: 12-12-2020 by 05:00 PM

Date for Written Test: 03-01-2021

Age Limit (as on 31-10-2020):

Minimum Age:18 Years

Maximum Age: 24 Years

Age relaxation is applicable as per rules

Qualification:

Discipline Name Qualification Fitter Matric with ITI (Fitter) Electrician Matric with ITI (Electrician) Electronic Mechanic Matric with ITI (Electronic Mechanic) Instrument Mechanic Matric with ITI (Instrument Mechanic) Machinist Matric with ITI (Machinist) Accountant Graduation in Any Discipline Data Entry Operator (Fresher) 12th Class Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) 12th Class with Relevant Experience

Vacancy Details:

Trade Apprentice State Name Total Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 199 Karnataka 100 Kerala 67 Andhra Pradesh 66 Telangana 61

For Further Details Click Here