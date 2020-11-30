iocl apprentice recruitment 2020 apply online

IOCL Jobs; Golden Opportunity For 10th Pass Students, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice vacancies at Southern Region (MD).

The candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and meet all eligibility criteria can read the notification and apply online.

Important Dates:

  • Starting Date to Apply Online: 27-11-2020 from 10:00 am
  • Last Date to Apply Online: 12-12-2020 by 05:00 PM
  • Date for Written Test: 03-01-2021

Age Limit (as on 31-10-2020):

  • Minimum Age:18 Years
  • Maximum Age: 24 Years
  • Age relaxation is applicable as per rules

Qualification: 

Discipline Name Qualification
Fitter Matric with ITI (Fitter)
Electrician Matric with ITI (Electrician)
Electronic Mechanic Matric with ITI (Electronic Mechanic)
Instrument Mechanic Matric with ITI (Instrument Mechanic)
Machinist Matric with ITI (Machinist)
Accountant Graduation in Any Discipline
Data Entry Operator (Fresher) 12th Class
Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) 12th Class with Relevant Experience

 

Vacancy Details:

                                                                      Trade Apprentice
State Name Total
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 199
Karnataka 100
Kerala 67
Andhra Pradesh 66
Telangana 61

 

For Further Details Click Here

