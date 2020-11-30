IOCL Jobs; Golden Opportunity For 10th Pass Students, Check Details
Bhubaneswar: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice vacancies at Southern Region (MD).
The candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and meet all eligibility criteria can read the notification and apply online.
Important Dates:
- Starting Date to Apply Online: 27-11-2020 from 10:00 am
- Last Date to Apply Online: 12-12-2020 by 05:00 PM
- Date for Written Test: 03-01-2021
Age Limit (as on 31-10-2020):
- Minimum Age:18 Years
- Maximum Age: 24 Years
- Age relaxation is applicable as per rules
Qualification:
|Discipline Name
|Qualification
|Fitter
|Matric with ITI (Fitter)
|Electrician
|Matric with ITI (Electrician)
|Electronic Mechanic
|Matric with ITI (Electronic Mechanic)
|Instrument Mechanic
|Matric with ITI (Instrument Mechanic)
|Machinist
|Matric with ITI (Machinist)
|Accountant
|Graduation in Any Discipline
|Data Entry Operator (Fresher)
|12th Class
|Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders)
|12th Class with Relevant Experience
Vacancy Details:
|Trade Apprentice
|State Name
|Total
|Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|199
|Karnataka
|100
|Kerala
|67
|Andhra Pradesh
|66
|Telangana
|61
For Further Details Click Here