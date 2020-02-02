Indians in coronavirus quarantine camp shake a leg!

New Delhi: Following their successful return to India from novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, Indian evacuees in the quarantine camps are literally shaking a leg! A video that’s been going viral since Sunday morning shows the camp inmates with protective masks on, dancing energetically to some ‘desi’ music.

The video was shared on social media by Air India’s PRO, Dhananjay Kumar. Air India had played a crucial role in airlifting around 650 Indian citizens from the virus-hit zone in China.

The energetic dance moves of the Indians, who made it back from the affected region has got Twitterati enthused as an embodiment of the never-say-die spirit of Indians.

The evacuees had been airlifted in two batches from China to India, with the first batch arriving in Delhi in the early hours of February 1. Among the evacuees, there are some Maldivian nationals too.

Wuhan city of Hubei province in central China with 11 million population has been placed under a lockdown since the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV, which has left over 300 people dead and 14,000 infected.