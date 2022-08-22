Indian Manipuri Dance Troupe To Perform In South Africa

Bhubaneswar: After a gap of 3 years Indian Council of Cultural Relations has sent a Manipuri dance troupe to Johannesburg on the request of the Consulate General of India.

The Manipuri dance is one of the seven classical dances of India and it originated in the Northeastern part of India.

The 12 member troupe will be performing at Kyalami Castle on 22nd August 2022 and doing a workshop at ISKON, Sandton on 23rd August 2022.

For the first time ever the cultural troupe had been brought up to Mogwase, Near Suncity, North West Province, to entertain the Indian community of the area.

The Consulate General of India stand committed in furthering the cultural relation between India and South Africa.

We appreciate the following coordinators for hosting the event at Mogwase. Mr. Kartikeya Mohanty (Odisha), Mr. Ramani Iyer (Mumbai) and Mr. Aswini Nayak(Odisha).