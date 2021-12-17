Income Tax Faceless Assessment: Department issues guide to assist taxpayers in compliance process

The Income Tax department has released a step-by-step guideline to assist the taxpayers through the compliance process for its faceless assessments scheme. The income tax department shared a post on Twitter that said “As we move to the next cycle of #FacelessAssessment, here’s a primer on the procedural aspects guiding the taxpayers through the compliance process, for a seamless experience.”

Here is the tweet:

As we move to the next cycle of #FacelessAssessment, here’s a primer on the procedural aspects guiding the taxpayers through the compliance process, for a seamless experience. Check out the thread below. (1/9) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 14, 2021

What is Income Tax Faceless Assessment?

The Faceless Assessment Scheme was introduced under the Income Tax Act, 1961 with the aim of promoting efficiency, transparency, and accountability. The scheme helps taxpayers in performing all income tax related work without visiting its office physically. With the Faceless Assessment Scheme, taxpayers can submit their responses from anywhere in the world.

How to ensure seamless communication in Faceless Assessment Procedure?

Update e-mail ID and phone number

According to the new tweet of the Income Tax Department, To ensure seamless communication in Faceless Assessment Procedure, the taxpayers should update their details, including the e-mail ID and phone number given to the Income Tax Department.

Ensure that the e-mail ID and phone number provided to the Income Tax Department are latest and in use.

Keep visiting the e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in regularly.

How would I know that my case has been picked up for faceless assessment?

You will receive a notice on email id

If your case has been selected for investigation, you will receive a notice u/s 143(2) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 or would be receiving such notice on the e-filing portal and registered e-mail account. You are required to file a response to the notice in time.

What if the assessment unit requires more information after I have filed a reply to the notice?

If more details are required by the department, you will receive a notice u/s 142(1) of Income-tax Act, 1961 along with a questionnaire on the e-filing portal & registered e-mail account. Submit your answer within the deadline.

Can I request for adjournment and seek further time to reply to file my reply to the notices received?

If required, you may seek adjournment during the assessment proceedings. However, adjournment may be sought sparingly and only in the event of unavoidable circumstances. The reason for seeking an adjournment should be justified.

Can I avail myself of a hearing before the passing of the final assessment order?

Hearing through video conferencing can be availed only after filing written submissions in response to the show-cause notice and draft assessment order.

How can I avail hearing through video conferencing after filing written submission?

You can avail of hearing through video conferencing after filing written submissions by using the VC tab on the e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in.

What will happen if I fail to respond or reply, completely and timely to the notice received.

Failure to respond to the notices, or not reply completely & within the specified time, will result in the passing of best judgment assessment.

Would I be given a final opportunity before the issue of the final assessment order?

Before the issue of the final assessment order, a show-cause notice along with a draft assessment order will be issued, which must be responded to within the specified time.

