Here’s how you can get Loan easily with your debit card, check details

Do you want to get loan with your Debit Card? Well, you can easily get loan and that too from the State Bank of India (SBI). The loan service which has been launched by the SBI is called Debit Card (DC) EMI Loan.

DC EMI Loan is end-to-end digitized products offered to Bank’s pre-approved customers to purchase consumer durables / merchandise / services such as healthcare, hospitality, grocery, two-wheeler, etc. It can be availed by pre-approved customers through their ATM cum debit card and / or internet banking credentials.

The Debit Card EMI Loan is given in two different ways:

Point of Sale (PoS) EMI: EMI facility to pre-approved customers, for purchasing Consumer Durables / Merchandise / Grocery / Services such as Healthcare, Hospitality, Insurance etc./ Two-Wheeler, etc. at POS through use of SBI Debit Card.

Online EMI: EMI facility to pre-approved customers, for purchasing Consumer Durables / Merchandise / Grocery / Services such as Healthcare, Hospitality, Insurance etc./ Two-Wheeler, etc. at various merchant’s portals/sites.

Features and Benefits of Debit Card EMI Loan:

Loan amount up to Rs 2 lakh

Flexible tenure options: 3/6/9/12/18/24/30/36 months.

Loan amount and tenure combination as per the table below:

No. Amount (in Rs) Tenure (in months) 1 3,000 – 25,000 3,6,9,12 months 2 Above 25,000 – up to 50,000 3,6,9,12,18,24 months. 3 Above 50,000 and up to 200,000 3,6,9,12,18,24,30,36 months.

What is the rate of interest of Debit Card EMI Loan:

Customers can know their eligibility & eligible loan amount by sending SMS “DCEMI” to 567676 from their registered mobile number with Bank.

In order to find out the list of Active Merchants / Store to avail this Loan, the customer has to got to the List of Merchants / eCommerce sites is displayed at SBI website. Path is as under:

Bank.sbi website> Loans > Consumer Durable Loans > About Debit Card EMI

In case of any query, feedback or suggestion, please feel free to write to agmecom.pbbu@sbi.co.in.

Alternatively, for assistance, you may call at 1800 1234.