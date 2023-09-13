Health benefits of adding cloves to your daily diet, Read to know

Clove is a popular Indian spice that is used in cuisines all around the world. Cloves not only offer a flavorful addition to any dish but also offer a wide range of health benefits. Adding clove to your daily diet can promote your overall well-being in several ways.

Read to know about the top health benefits of adding clove to your daily diet

Antioxidant properties

Clove is rich in antioxidants which help in reducing inflammation, and even protect your cells from damage caused due to several factors. Regular consumption of cloves can contribute to a stronger immune system. It can even lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Dental Health

Clove has been used for centuries to address dental issues. Clove has anti-bacterial properties which can diminish toothaches, gum pain, and even mouth ulcers. Chewing on a clove or using clove oil can help freshen your breath. They can even help in the prevention of cavities by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria in mouth.

Better Digestion

Clove aids in digestion by helping in the production of digestive enzymes. It can prevent indigestion, bloating, and gas. This makes clove an excellent choice after a heavy meal. For better digestion your can also use clove tea. Clove tea is made by steeping cloves in hot water.

Pain Relief

One key component of clove is Eugenol. Eugenol has anti-inflammatory properties. Clove oil or clove infused tea can provide relief from headaches, muscle cramps, and even joint pain. Clove oil is even used to get rid of discomfort associated with conditions like arthritis.

Blood Sugar control

Studies have suggested that yet another health benefit of cloves is that it helps in regulating blood sugar levels. Certain compounds in clove can promote glucose regulation in body.

You can find numerous ways to incorporate clove in your daily diet. For example, whole cloves can be added to rice dishes and soups. While clove is known to provide several health benefits, it is to be consumed in a controlled manner. Excessive consumption of clove can also have adverse health effects as well.