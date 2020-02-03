peanut allergy
Photo: Cobb.typepad.com

FDA approves first peanut allergy drug for kids

By IANS

New York: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug to treat peanut allergies in children and teens.

Treatment with the drug, Palforzia, can be used for children between 4 and 17 years old with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy, the FDA said in a statement.

The drug is designed to minimize the incidence and severity of a child’s allergic reaction to peanuts, as even a small amount of exposure can be harmful to children with the allergy.

“When used in conjunction with peanut avoidance, Palforzia provides an FDA-approved treatment option to help reduce the risk of these allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Related News

How lifting less can give you better results

Higher poverty linked to increased youth suicide risk

Know the science behind how our brain influences behaviour

Indians in coronavirus quarantine camp shake a leg!

Peanut allergy affects approximately one million children in the US and only one out of five of these children will outgrow their allergy.

Palforzia is a powder manufactured from peanuts and packaged in pull-apart capsules and a sachet, according to the FDA.

The powder is emptied from the capsules or sachet and mixed with a small amount of semisolid food — such as applesauce, yogurt, or pudding.

The effectiveness of Palforzia is supported by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted in the US, Canada and Europe in approximately 500 peanut-allergic individuals.

You might also like
Miscellany

How lifting less can give you better results

Miscellany

Higher poverty linked to increased youth suicide risk

Miscellany

Know the science behind how our brain influences behaviour

Miscellany

Indians in coronavirus quarantine camp shake a leg!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.