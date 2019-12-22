Eggless Vanilla Sponge Cake Recipe
With the coming of Christmas, there is nothing better than a sponge cake to celebrate the festive feel. Check out the recipe for a spongy vanilla cake sans eggs. You can always replace the milk with eggs.
Ingredients:
- All purpose flour – 1 cup
- Corn flour – 4 tbsp
- Baking powder – 1 tsp
- Butter – 1/2 cup
- Condensed milk – 1/4 cup
- Sugar – 1/4 cup heaped
- Milk – 1/4 cup
- Vanilla essence – 2 tsp
Instructions:
Prepare the dry mixture: Sieve together flour, corn flour and baking powder together at least thrice.
Prepare the wet mixture: Beat butter till fluffy. Add powdered sugar and beat well. Add condensed milk and beat once more. Add milk, mix well and switch to a spatula.
Prepare the cake batter: Add flour mixture in batches and mix in the same direction. (clockwise only) Add vanilla essence, mix well and transfer the batter to the baking pan.
Bake the cake: Bake for 40-45 minutes or till a tooth pick inserted comes out clean. Let the cake cool down completely and invert it onto a plate. Set it aside to do the frosting.