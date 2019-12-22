Cake
Pic Credits: Tarla Dalal Cooking

Eggless Vanilla Sponge Cake Recipe

By KalingaTV Bureau

With the coming of Christmas, there is nothing better than a sponge cake to celebrate the festive feel. Check out the recipe for a spongy vanilla cake sans eggs. You can always replace the milk with eggs.

Ingredients:

  • All purpose flour – 1 cup
  • Corn flour – 4 tbsp
  • Baking powder – 1 tsp
  • Butter – 1/2 cup
  • Condensed milk – 1/4 cup
  • Sugar – 1/4 cup heaped
  • Milk – 1/4 cup
  • Vanilla essence – 2 tsp 
cake
Pic Credits: Times Of India
Instructions: 

Prepare the dry mixture: Sieve together flour, corn flour and baking powder together at least thrice.

Prepare the wet mixture: Beat butter till fluffy. Add powdered sugar and beat well. Add condensed milk and beat once more. Add milk, mix well and switch to a spatula.

Prepare the cake batter: Add flour mixture in batches and mix in the same direction. (clockwise only) Add vanilla essence, mix well and transfer the batter to the baking pan.

Bake the cake: Bake for 40-45 minutes or till a tooth pick inserted comes out clean. Let the cake cool down completely and invert it onto a plate. Set it aside to do the frosting.

