Did you know these places in India where Indians are not allowed?

There are numerous places in the world, which remain forbidden to common people. Further, there are also quite a few places where certain categories of people are not allowed. But can you imagine some places which forbid the citizens of their own country from visiting them? Sounds rather surprising, but it is true; and nowhere else, but in India itself. Yes, you read that right. There are a number of places in India which do not allow visitors with Indian origin.

Today we bring to you, a list of some such places in India where Indians are not allowed. Read on to know more.

Foreigner’s only beach in Goa

Much like the name suggests, this particular beach in Goa restricts Indians from visiting it. Goa is undoubtedly a popular travel destination with tourists flocking the serene beaches every holiday season. Otherwise known as the Arjuna beach, the foreigner’s only beach in Goa is a place where you will hardly spot any Indians. This is due to multiple reasons.

Russian Colony in Tamil Nadu

The Russian Colony in question, stands in Kundankulam area in Tamil Nadu. Notably, this colony belongs the Russian people who work on the Nuclear Power Project in Kundankulam. While this would look much like any other residential colony with apartments, restaurants, and other facilities, Indian people are not really welcomed to live here.

Red Lollipop Hostel in Chennai

The Red Lollipop Hostel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu follows a stringent “No Indian” policy within its premises. It is noteworthy mentioning that the hostel, an International Standard Hotel, is only reserved for ex-pats. Apart from which, this hostel entertains only first-time tourists visiting India. Under certain circumstances, Indians who hold foreign passports might be allowed as well.

Free Kasol Café in Himachal Pradesh

Kasol is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and relaxing places in the country. During its peak season, the places manages to draw many Indian and Foreign tourists towards itself. Further, Kasol is filled with hundreds of small and big cafes, and Free Kasol café is one of them. Back in 2015, the café made it to headlines when it denied the entry of Indians over Israelis. This has been a rule of the place ever since.

Uno-In hotel in Bangalore

The Uno-In hotel in Bangalore is yet another place in India that does not allows Indians. From what is widely known, the hotel functioned exclusively for the Japanese people. However, it did not sit really well with the local people. Due to which in the year 2014, the Greater Bangalore City Corporation shut it down on the charges of racial discrimination.