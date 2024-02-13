Check list of iconic places that you CANNOT visit in 2024!

We often come across articles telling us about the beautiful travel destinations we can include in our bucket list. Meanwhile, it is important to know that there are certain places that are forbidden to visit, owing to one reason or more. These are some iconic places from all across the world that are not welcoming visitors at the moment.

While some destinations remained shut due to restoration and preservation purposes, some places remain temporarily closed due to inaccessibility reasons. There are some notable iconic places from all around the globe which will remain shut for the year 2024.

Today we bring to you, a list of some of the places that you cannot visit in 2024. Read on to know more.

Notre Dame in Paris

The worldwide known Notre Dame in Paris was shut after a massive fire outbreak in the year 2019. While restoration works started almost immediately, the Cathedral has not yet come back into its original form. However, it is likely that the restoration will be completed by December 2024. Hence, you will have to wait till the end of the year if you want to plan a travel to this destination.

Noma in Copenhagen

The ‘Noma’ restaurant in Copenhagen holds the rank of the world’s one of the finest restaurants. However, speculations have it that this fine eatery will be shutting for visitors this year. However, it is important to note that this closure is not permanent. In 2025, Noma will be reopening as a “pioneering test kitchen.” Notably, this will be dedicated to the “work of food development and development of new flavors.”

Elephant Trunk Rock in Taiwan

The Elephant Trunk Rock used to be a massive tourist spot in Taiwan before it collapsed into the sea on December 15, 2023. Prior to the incident, the Elephant truck rock used to be a popular photo spot in Taiwan. However, the northeast coast of the island has remained forbidden for the tourists since 2010 due to the risk of soil erosion. This makes it another of the places that you cannot visit in 2024.

Park Hyatt in Tokyo

It is important to mention that the Park Hyatt in Tokyo is known as the first Western-style luxury hotel in the capital city of Japan. Notably, the hotel opened in the year 1994. Ahead of its 30th birthday, the hotel will be closed temporarily in May 2024 for a “property-wide renewal.” Meanwhile, the luxury rooftop New York Bar has been closed since the beginning of 2023. Park Hyatt will be reopened for guests and tourists in 2025.

Easter Island in Chile

Starting from the beginning of 2023, the Easter Island in Chile has limited its number of visitors. This comes with the idea to preserve the mystical Moai statues and archeological sites. With this strategy, the fragile environment and rich cultural heritage of the Island will remain protected from the adverse effects of tourism. Hence, your chances of paying a visit to this places are very thin.

Manas National Park in India

One of the most unbelievable and beautiful places in India is the Manas National Park in Assam. Notably, the park also shares its border with neighbouring country Bhutan. Now why is this a forbidden place? Because of terrorist activities in the past. In the year 2011, 6 WWF officials were kidnapped by Bodo militants from this sanctuary. It is important to mention that the Government is still trying to keep peace and promote tourism of this place.

Nicobar Islands in India

While the Andaman Islands often swarm with tourists from all over, the Nicobar Islands are yet to be touched upon by the tourists. Nicobar Islands are home to green lush and surreal beaches. Apart from which, the Islands also provide home for numerous trial communities. Under the concern for safety of tourists, no visitors are allowed into these Islands, except for the ones going for research.

These were some of the travel destinations that you cannot visit in 2024.