DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 1074 Jr Executive, Executive And Jr Manager Posts, Apply Now

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Junior Manager, Executive and Junior Executives in various disciplines on dfccil.com. The last date for registration is May 23, 2021.

A total of 1074 posts will be filled up with this recruitment.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application – April 24, 2021. Last Date for Submission of Online Application forms – May 23, 2021 up to 23:45 Hours. Online Exam Date (Tentatively) – June 2021.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 1074

Executives – 442

Executive (Operations & BD) – 237 Executive (Civil) – 73 Posts Executive (Electrical) – 42 Posts Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – 87 Posts Executive (Mechanical) – 3 Posts

Junior Executive- 521

Junior Executive (Operations & BD) – 225 Posts Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – 147 Posts Junior Executive (Electrical) – 135 Posts Junior Executive (Mechanical) – 14 Posts

Junior Managers- 111

Junior Manager (Civil) – 31 Posts Junior Manager (Operations & BD) – 77 Posts Junior Manager (Mechanical) – 3 Posts

Salary Details:

Executive – Rs 30,000 – Rs 1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)

Jr Executive – Scale Rs 25,000 – Rs 68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5)

Jr Manager – Scale Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 (E-2)

Eligibility Criteria for DFCCIL Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Executive:

Executive (Operations & BD) – The candidate musts have passed Graduation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute.

– The candidate musts have passed Graduation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute. Executive (Civil) – The candidate musts have done Diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate

– The candidate musts have done Diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate Executive (Electrical) – The candidate musts have done Diploma (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronic Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

– The candidate musts have done Diploma (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronic Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – The candidate musts have done Diploma (3 years) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Microprocessor/TV Engineering/Fiber Optic Communication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Sound & TV Engineering/ Industrial Control/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Information Science & Technology/ Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate

– The candidate musts have done Diploma (3 years) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Microprocessor/TV Engineering/Fiber Optic Communication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Sound & TV Engineering/ Industrial Control/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Information Science & Technology/ Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate Executive (Mechanical) – The candidate musts have done Diploma (3 years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/Production Engg./ Automobile/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Executive:

Junior Executive (Operations & BD) – The candidate musts have passed Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in any trade from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. OR Graduate in any discipline.

– The candidate musts have passed Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in any trade from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. OR Graduate in any discipline. Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – The candidate musts have passed Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Electronics/ Communication/ Information Technology/ TV & Radio/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Computer/ Computer Networking/ Data Networking from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

– The candidate musts have passed Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Electronics/ Communication/ Information Technology/ TV & Radio/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Computer/ Computer Networking/ Data Networking from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Executive (Electrical) – The candidate should have passed Matriculation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/ Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

– The candidate should have passed Matriculation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/ Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Executive (Mechanical) – The candidate should have passed Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Fitter/Electrician/Motor Mechanic/Electronics & Instrumentation from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Managers:

Junior Manager (Civil) – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

– The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Manager (Operations & BD) – The candidate should have done Two (02) years MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/PGDM in Marketing/Business Operation/Customer Relation/Finance from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

– The candidate should have done Two (02) years MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/PGDM in Marketing/Business Operation/Customer Relation/Finance from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. Junior Manager (Mechanical) – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering /Electrical Engineering /Mechatronics Engineering /Industrial Engineering /Production Engineering /Automobile Engineering / Manufacturing Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering/ Electronics and Communications Engineering/ Electronics Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Age Limit:

Jr. Manager – 18-27 years

Executive – 18-30 years

Jr. Executive – 18-30 years

Selection Process:

The selection process of candidates will be done in four phases given bellow.

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification

Interview

Medical Test

How to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above posts through online mode on DFCCIL official website dfccil.com from 24th April 2021 to 23rd May 2021. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted.

The Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and Mobile number.

Application Fee:

Junior Manager (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) – Rs 1000.

Executive (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) – Rs 900.

Executive (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) – Rs 700.

No fee for SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen candidates.

The fee can be paid through online mode only.

Important Links:

Official Notification PDF

DFCIL Website

Apply Online