Canara Bank has invited application for the recruitment to the post of Chief Digital Officer on contract basis on its official website that is canarabank.com. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the Canara Bank Officer Recruitment 2021 through offline mode on or before 30th June 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: June 30, 2021

Vacancy Details

Chief Digital Officer – 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Canara Bank Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience

The candidate should have a B.E./ B.Tech and MBA and Certification in Project Management (PMP)

The candidate should have working experience of 10 years in BFSI sector and should be currently working in Scale IV Divisional/Chief Manager and above or equivalent post.

Selection Process

The candidates will be short listed (if conducted) on the basis of the documents / certificates / testimonials etc. submitted by the candidates to substantiate his/her qualification/post qualification experience declared in the application.

Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in interview.

Age limit

Between 35 – 50 years as on 30.04.2021

How to Apply for Canara Bank Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates should send duly filled Application as per prescribed format along with photocopies of the documents (self attested) to ‘The Senior Manager Canara Bank Recruitment Cell, H R Wing Head Office, 112, J C Road Bengaluru – 560 002’ by REGISTERED POST / SPEED POST only in a cover super scribed “Application for Chief Digital Officer on Contract Basis”.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD/Women – Rs.118/- (Intimation charges only; Includes GST @18%)

All Others – Rs. 1180/- (Includes GST @ 18%)

Important Links

Canara Bank Officer Notification Download



Canara Bank Officer Application Download