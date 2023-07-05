Is a 16 year old allowed to drive in a public place: Know here
As per the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 no person under the age of eighteen years shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place. However, a motor cycle with engine capacity not exceeding 50cc and without gear may be driven in a public place by a person after attaining the age of 16 years.
The Chapter II of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 prescribes rules regarding ‘Licensing of Drivers of Motor Vehicles’. In this Chapter section 4 of the Act under the head ‘Age limit in connection with driving of motor vehicles’ prescribes about a person of which age can drive a which type of vehicle in a public place.
Section 4 of the Act reads as follows:
- Age limit in connection with driving of motor vehicles.—
(1) No person under the age of eighteen years shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place: Provided that 1 [a motor cycle with engine capacity not exceeding 50cc] out gear may be driven in a public place by a person after attaining the age of sixteen years.
(2) Subject to the provisions of section 18, no person under the age of twenty years shall drive a transport vehicle in any public place.
(3) No learner’s licence or driving licence shall be issued to any person to drive a vehicle of the class to which he has made an application unless he is eligible to drive that class of vehicle under this section.