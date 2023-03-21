Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar calls to act for climate change

New Delhi: Bollywood star and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar has partnered with PVR INOX Limited, to raise awareness of the negative effects of climate change and encourage customers to adopt sustainable lifestyle choices that will help protect the environment.

The company has launched six iterations of a multi-media consumer campaign, each of which highlights its effort and includes a “call to action” from Pednekar using the hashtag #YourTurnToAct. The ad was introduced by Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, at PVR Plaza in New Delhi. In order to encourage moviegoers to behave sustainably, PVR will donate priceless screen time to this campaign at its pan-India theaters, which will reach every region of the nation.

Bhumi Pednekar, who is featured in the film said, “I am thrilled to be a part of a focused sustainability campaign by PVR Cinemas. As leaders in the multiplex exhibition space, their initiatives to reduce power consumption and usage of green measures like sugarcane bagasse containers emphasises on the need to move towards sustainable living. #YourTurnToAct is progressive and easy to follow. I will always support determined moves to raise awareness around climate change in India and this one touched my heart. There is no Planet B – so the turn to act is now before it’s too late.”

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited said, “We are happy to partner with one of the finest actresses of Indian film industry and climate warrior, Bhumi Pednekar, for the noble cause of creating awareness around climate change. As a responsible Corporate Citizen, PVR is committed to making tangible progress towards reducing the ecological footprint by pursuing sustainable activities in its operations, engaging in partnerships that facilitate progress towards decarbonisation of our operations.”

Adding, he said, “In addition, PVR has decided to leverage its position as the leading cinema company to inspire our audiences to make sustainable choices that will reduce the carbon footprint at an individual level to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The business is actively choosing its business strategies to minimize negative environmental effects across all of its activities. These include various programs for conserving energy and water, such as IOT-based Centralised Energy Pressure and Temperature Monitoring, Variable Frequency Drives in AHUs, Occupancy Sensors in restrooms, and water flow restrictors in wash basin faucets. Digital projectors with xenon lamps are being supplanted by laser projectors because they use less energy.

Sugarcane bagasse food containers, coated paper straws made of biodegradable polymers, paperless ticketing, and QR code input have all been introduced to substitute single-use plastic in the F&B offered to customers. Among various initiatives being done by PVR, one of the recent ones is the introduction of uniforms made from fabric woven out of yarn from recycled PET bottles. Due to PVR’s decision to allow 1000 of its employees to wear sustainable uniforms made of this cloth (65 per cent recycled polyester and 35 per cent cotton), 38,000 PET bottles have been recycled in just 9 months. Twenty cities and 25 theaters throughout all of India have shifted entirely to wearing uniforms made of this material. These outfits will eventually take the place of all popular movie uniforms.

(IANS)