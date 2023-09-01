Best opportunity for you to take part in slogan writing competition on G20 Summit
The application process for the Slogan writing competition on G20 Summit which started on December 2, 2022 will continue till September 15.
Slogan writing competition on G20 Summit: The Government of India is committed to strengthening ties with all major powers and the developing countries of the world, creating pathways and mutually beneficial shared opportunities for betterment of global order.
The focus is to strengthen international financial institution with a thrust on stability, deliberate on climatic changes, restore harmonious link with environment preservation and conservation. The overarching effort is to sustain all activities that would facilitate in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).
The present slogan competition will tap your creativity in designing slogans for knowing your understanding of G-20.
The main objectives of the Slogan writing competition on G20 Summi to:
- Create awareness among children the background of G-20 summit.
- Develop knowledge among them about the importance of the summit.
- Promote an understanding about the relevance of the focus areas.
- Encourage children to creatively express their ideas on G-20, in shaping a better global order.
Guidelines that you need to follow:
- The slogan should be original
- It should be simple in language
- The slogan should be in form of short sentences
- You may express yourself in both English and Hindi
- The slogan should bring the thrust areas of G-20
- The construction of sentences needs to be grammatically correct
- Only one slogan may be prepared per child
- All the participants will get certificate of participation.
- The best slogan selected will be displayed on NCERT Website and on MyGov platform.
Start Date:
- DEC 02, 2022
Last Date:
- SEP 15, 2023 (23:45 PM IST, GMT +5.30 Hrs)
Terms and Conditions:
- This competition is hosted by the Ministry of Education.
- The selected slogan will further be used to promote the G20 Summit.
- The slogan can be submitted in in either English or Hindi.
- Participants can take part in the contest by registering on MyGov ( www.mygov.in )
- Participant to ensure that his/her MyGov Profile is accurate and updated since this profile shall be used for further communication. This includes details such as name, e-mail id, photo, and mobile number. Entries with incomplete profiles would not be considered.
- Once submitted for the competition, copyrights will solely be with the Ministry of Education.
- The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable, or inappropriate content.
- The winners must share their consent to the use of their names in any publicity carried out Ministry of Education without further compensation.
- The result will be declared Blog on MyGov blog platform (blog.mygov.in).
- There will be no notification to participants of entries not selected as winners.
- All entries will be judged on the basis of creativity, originality, and composition by the Ministry of Education.
- Ministry of Education reserves the right to reject any entry, which it does not feel is suitable or appropriate or which does not conform to any of the conditions listed above.
- All disputes/ legal complaints are subject to the jurisdiction of Delhi only. Expenses incurred for this purpose will be borne by the parties themselves.
- Ministry of Education reserves the right to cancel or amend all or any part of the Contestand/ or the Terms & Conditions/ Technical Parameters/ Evaluation Criteria and withdraw the activity at any time. The participants are solely responsible to keep themselves updated regarding the same.
- However, any changes to the Terms & Conditions/ Technical Parameters/ Evaluation Criteria, or cancellation of the Contest, will be updated/ posted on the MyGov platform.
- Entries must be made by the closing date and in the manner set out in the Terms and Conditions. Failure to do so will result in disqualification.
- Ministry of Education and MyGov accept no responsibility for any damage, loss or injury of any kind suffered by any participants in entering the contest, including because of any participant winning or not winning any prize.