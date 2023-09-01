Best opportunity for you to take part in slogan writing competition on G20 Summit

Slogan writing competition on G20 Summit: The Government of India is committed to strengthening ties with all major powers and the developing countries of the world, creating pathways and mutually beneficial shared opportunities for betterment of global order.

The focus is to strengthen international financial institution with a thrust on stability, deliberate on climatic changes, restore harmonious link with environment preservation and conservation. The overarching effort is to sustain all activities that would facilitate in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

The present slogan competition will tap your creativity in designing slogans for knowing your understanding of G-20.

The main objectives of the Slogan writing competition on G20 Summi to:

Create awareness among children the background of G-20 summit.

Develop knowledge among them about the importance of the summit.

Promote an understanding about the relevance of the focus areas.

Encourage children to creatively express their ideas on G-20, in shaping a better global order.

Guidelines that you need to follow:

The slogan should be original

It should be simple in language

The slogan should be in form of short sentences

You may express yourself in both English and Hindi

The slogan should bring the thrust areas of G-20

The construction of sentences needs to be grammatically correct

Only one slogan may be prepared per child

All the participants will get certificate of participation.

The best slogan selected will be displayed on NCERT Website and on MyGov platform.

Start Date:

DEC 02, 2022

Last Date:

SEP 15, 2023 (23:45 PM IST, GMT +5.30 Hrs)

Terms and Conditions: