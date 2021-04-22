BECIL Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Today Is The Last Date To Apply For 400+ MTS, Investigator and Other Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is hiring eligible candidates for the vacant post of Investigator, Supervisors, System Analyst, Senior Domain Expert, Junior Domain Expert, UDC, MTS, Subject Matter Expert & Young Professional on its website – becil.com.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 22 April 2021 on becilmol.cbtexam.in.

A total of 463 vacancies will be recruited for deployment in All India Institute of All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey & All India Survey on Migrant Workers.

Important Dates

Online Registration Starts- 11th April 2021

Last Date to Apply – 22nd April 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 463

Investigator – 300

Supervisors – 50

System Analyst – 04

Senior Domain Expert – 29

Junior Domain Expert – 41

UDC – 04

MTS – 18

Subject Matter Expert – SME – 07

Young Professionals – 10

BECIL Salary Details (per Month)

Investigator – Rs 24000

Supervisors – Rs 30000

System Analyst – Rs 1 Lakh

Senior Domain Expert – Rs 80000

Junior Domain Expert – Rs 60000

UDC – Rs 22000

MTS – Rs 15000

Subject Matter Expert – SME – Rs 80000

Young Professionals – Rs 70000

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Investigator – Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

– Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential. Supervisors – Graduate degree along with at least 2 years of experience in Survey related work in Central Govt./State Govt./PSUs/ Bank/ Private Companies and good working knowledge of Computers.Knowledge of regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

– Graduate degree along with at least 2 years of experience in Survey related work in Central Govt./State Govt./PSUs/ Bank/ Private Companies and good working knowledge of Computers.Knowledge of regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential. System Analyst – Bachelor/Master’s degree Computer/ Information Technology Engineering/ MCA/ M.Tech (Comp. Sc) from a reputed University or Institutes. Minimum 8 years experience in relevant field. The candidate should be master in developing application & data processing software.

– Bachelor/Master’s degree Computer/ Information Technology Engineering/ MCA/ M.Tech (Comp. Sc) from a reputed University or Institutes. Minimum 8 years experience in relevant field. The candidate should be master in developing application & data processing software. Senior Domain Expert – Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/ Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent.15 years experience in survey-related jobs or in some job related to planning and/ or data analysis OR Retired IES/ISS/Officers of State DES of the level of at least Director and experience of 5 years working in survey organization.

– Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/ Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent.15 years experience in survey-related jobs or in some job related to planning and/ or data analysis OR Retired IES/ISS/Officers of State DES of the level of at least Director and experience of 5 years working in survey organization. Junior Domain Expert – Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent, OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent. 8 years’ experience in the relevant field OR Retired IES/ISS/ Officers of DES of the level of at least Dy. Director and experience of 3 years working in survey organization.

– Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent, OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent. 8 years’ experience in the relevant field OR Retired IES/ISS/ Officers of DES of the level of at least Dy. Director and experience of 3 years working in survey organization. UDCs – Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers.Experience of working in PFMS/ TA bills/recruitments/establishment work/store records etc.

– Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers.Experience of working in PFMS/ TA bills/recruitments/establishment work/store records etc. MTS – Candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized board.

– Candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized board. Subject Matter Expert- SME – A first-class Post-Graduation degree in Statistics/Economics/Data Science/ other related subjects from a reputed University or Institutes. Relevant experience of at least 20 years in the related field especially Survey Designing, Data Processing, Report Writing, Survey Management etc.OR Retired IES/ISS Officers of the level of at least DDG or Retired Director of State DES/BAES

– A first-class Post-Graduation degree in Statistics/Economics/Data Science/ other related subjects from a reputed University or Institutes. Relevant experience of at least 20 years in the related field especially Survey Designing, Data Processing, Report Writing, Survey Management etc.OR Retired IES/ISS Officers of the level of at least DDG or Retired Director of State DES/BAES Young Professionals – Post Graduate degree in Statistics or Economics/ Applied Economics/Computer Application/Social Sciences (with Mathematics as a full paper/Subject at UG Level) from top rated Institutes of National and International repute i.e. IITs, IIMs, ISI, SRCC, St. Stephens, JNU, DSE etc.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Investigator – 45 Years

Supervisors – 50 Years

System Analyst – 50 Years

Senior Domain Expert – 50 Years

Junior Domain Expert – 50 Years

UDC – 45 Years

MTS – 60 Years

Subject Matter Expert – SME – 40 Years

Young Professionals – 45 Years

Selection Process

Selection will be done as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

Investigator and Supervisors – Test/ written exam

Other – Interview

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by visit the BECIL website that is www.becil.com and click on becilmol.cbtexam.in on or before 22nd April 2021.

Important Links

Official Website

BECIL Recruitment-2021