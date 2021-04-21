HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 379 Vacancies In JE, Office Assistant, Clerk And Other Posts

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has invited application for eligible candidates for the 379 posts on official website – hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the HPSSC Recruitment 2021 from 10th April to 09th May 2021 on official website – hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA) – April 10, 2021

Last Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- May 09, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 379

Staff Nurse – 90

Pharmacist (Allopathy) – 100

Bee Keeper – 04

Development Officer (Sericulture) – 02

Maintenance Supervisor – 01

Accountant – 02

Auction Recorder – 06

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 05

Electrician – 02

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology) – 01

Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) – 23

Law Officer – 01

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr II – 29

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 06

Steno Typist – 03

Laboratory Assistant – 06

Ophthalmic Officer – 02

Pharmacist (Allopathy) – 06

Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI – 03

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01

Junior Officer (P&A) – 01

Junior Technician (Tailor Master) – 01

Asst Superintendent Jail/Welfare Officer-cum-Asst Superintendent Jail – 04

Fireman – 43

Supervisor for State Emergency Operation Centre – 01

Clerk – 10

Language Teacher – 09

Hostel Warden – 02

Press Duftry – 01

Accountant – 01

Junior Engineer (Civil) -10

Data Entry Operator – 03

Salary Details

Rs 5910 – Rs 20200 / Rs 10300 – Rs 34800 / Rs 10900 – Rs 34800

Educational Qualification

Staff Nurse – 10+2, Diploma (GNM) or B.Sc (Nursing).

Pharmacist (Allopathy) – 10+2, Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy.

Bee Keeper – 10+2 and Diploma /Certificate in Mali Class or Horticulture Trade from a recognized ITI or 4 years experience.

Development Officer (Sericulture) – B.Sc. (Agriculture/ Zoology/Botany).

Maintenance Supervisor – Matriculation and 3 years experience or Diploma (Engg.)

Accountant – B.Com with Computer Knowledge.

Auction Recorder – B.Sc (Agr./ Hort.).

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Diploma (Civil Engineering) with 55% marks.

Electrician – ITI (Electrician/ Wiremen trade).

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry &Toxicology) – Degree, PG (Forensic Science).

Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) – 12th passed or Matriculation and ITI/ Diploma. Computer typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Law Officer – Degree (Law)

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr 2 – 10+2 in Science and B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology/ Medical Laboratory Sciences)

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Matriculation and Diploma (Civil Engg.)

Steno Typist – The candidate should be 10th and 12th passed and must be able to write, read and transcribe well and should have a minimum speed in type-writing 25 words per minute and stenography up to 60 words per minute in Hindi or 80 words per minute speed in English shorthand and 35 words per minute in English type-writing

Laboratory Assistant – 10+2 with Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) from a recognized Board of School Education/ University.

Ophthalmic Officer – 10+2, B.Sc (Ophthalmology)

Clerk – 10+2 and possess a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting on Computer

Language Teacher – Diploma (Elementary Education), B.A/ B.Ed/ M.A,TE.

Age Limit:

18 to 45 years as on 1st January 2020.

Age relaxation 05 years for SC, ST and OBC, PwD and Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh.

Selection Process

The selection process will be done on the basis of Written Objective type screening test/ subjective tests and skill tests/physical/practical tests.

How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates should apply through online mode on the HPSSSB Online Recruitment Form (ORA) from 10th April 2021. The last date for submission of online registration is 9th May 2021 till 11:59 PM.

Application Fee

For General Category/ E.W.S., Ex Servicemen- Rs 300

For General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-Servicemen of HP / Reserved category – Rs 120.

No fee for Female candidates and Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh.

The fee can deposit the requisite fee through online payment modes.

Important Links:

