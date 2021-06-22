BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 103 Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader posts; Graduates can apply

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for the recruitment of Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021 as per the prescribed format on or before 30th June 2021.

Important Dates

Notification released: June 18, 2021

Last date for submission of application: June 30, 2021

Vacancy Details

Supervisor – 26 Posts

Senior Supervisor – 4 Posts

Handyman/ Loader – 73 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Supervisor, Senior Supervisor – The candidate should be a Graduate from a recognized University and should have basic computer knowledge. Preferably 1 year and 2 year experience in cargo industry for supervisor and Senior Supervisor post.

Handyman/ Loader – The candidate should have passed 8th class and should be able to communicate in local language & Hindi. Preferably 1 year experience in cargo handling.

Pay Scale

Supervisor – Rs 18,564

Senior Supervisor – Rs 20,384

Handyman/ Loader – Rs 14,014

Age Limit

Supervisor -30 years

Senior Supervisor – 35 years

Handyman/ Loader – Max 45 years

Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode as per the prescribed format on or before 30th June 2021.

Application Fee

General – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

Important Link

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website