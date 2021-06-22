BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 103 Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader posts; Graduates can apply
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for the recruitment of Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021 as per the prescribed format on or before 30th June 2021.
Important Dates
- Notification released: June 18, 2021
- Last date for submission of application: June 30, 2021
Vacancy Details
- Supervisor – 26 Posts
- Senior Supervisor – 4 Posts
- Handyman/ Loader – 73 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Supervisor, Senior Supervisor – The candidate should be a Graduate from a recognized University and should have basic computer knowledge. Preferably 1 year and 2 year experience in cargo industry for supervisor and Senior Supervisor post.
- Handyman/ Loader – The candidate should have passed 8th class and should be able to communicate in local language & Hindi. Preferably 1 year experience in cargo handling.
Pay Scale
- Supervisor – Rs 18,564
- Senior Supervisor – Rs 20,384
- Handyman/ Loader – Rs 14,014
Age Limit
- Supervisor -30 years
- Senior Supervisor – 35 years
- Handyman/ Loader – Max 45 years
Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode as per the prescribed format on or before 30th June 2021.
Application Fee
- General – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)
- Women – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)
