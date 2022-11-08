Aim of awards is to recognise and encourage literary talent across genres

New Delhi: The Shortlists for the prestigious Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards have been announced. The Awards are presented annually at the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, for books published during the year in the categories of Fiction, Non-Fiction and Business. The aim of the awards is to recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers.

The winners are traditionally named at the gala closing session of the Festival, which will be held on Sunday 13 November, 8pm onwards at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

The Shortlists in each category (in alphabetical order), and the eminent Juries that decided the awards are as follows:

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Fiction) Shortlist

. Tell Me How To Be by Neel Patel (Penguin Random House India)

. The Earthspinner by Anuradha Roy (Hachette India)

. The Map and the Scissors by Amit Majmudar (HarperCollins Publishers)

. Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Non Fiction) Shortlist

. Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville by Akash Kapur (Simon and Schuster India)

. Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from the Chalukyas to the Cholas by Anirudh Kanisetti (Juggernaut Books)

. The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State by Josy Joseph (Westland)

. Tata Literature Live! First Book (Fiction) Shortlist

Kololo Hill by Neema Shah (Pan Macmillan India)

. The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara (HarperCollins Publishers)

. We Move by Gurnaik Johal (Hachette)

. Tata Literature Live! First Book (Non-Fiction) Shortlist

. Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence by Shrayana Bhattacharya (HarperCollins Publishers)

. The Gorakhpur Tragedy: A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis by Kafeel Khan (Pan Macmillan India)

. Whole Numbers and Half-Truths by Rukmini S. (Westland)

. Tata Literature Live! Business Book of the Year Shortlist

. My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future by Indra K. Nooyi (Hachette India)

. The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company by Narotam Sekhsaria (HarperCollins Publishers)

. The Struggle and the Promise: Restoring India’s Potential by Naushad Forbes (HarperCollins Publishers)

Juries for the awards

Each award category is decided by an eminent jury. The juries for 2022 were as follows:

Fiction:

. Tina Chakravarty, Educator and former professor, Sophia College

. Somak Ghoshal, Author and editor

. Mrunalini Katiyar, Journalist and publishing consultant

. Gayatri Rangachari Shah, Author, columnist and podcaster

. Shireen Mistry, Communications consultant and committee member, Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest

Non-Fiction:

. Girish Kuber, Author and Editor, Loksatta

. Palash Mehrotra, Author and columnist

. Moomal Mehta, Entrepreneur and founder Crossover Catalyst

. Inakshi Sobti, CEO of Asia Society India Centre

. Tina Nagpaul, Filmmaker and committee member, Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest

Business:

. Senthil Chengalvarayan, Former Business Editor of CNBC TV18

. Mayank Jha, Head Westside Ecommerce, Trent Ltd

. Nandan Maluste, Investment and private banker, consultant and entrepreneur

. Paula Mariwala, Venture capitalist and co-founder of Krea University

. Anand Shankar, Director, Tata Management Training Center and Senior Vice President, Group Human Resources, Tata Group