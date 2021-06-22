Aadhaar Card Update: These simple steps can help you to change your address and gender

Nowadays, the Aadhaar Card is needed for every important work. However, it has become very important that the present information in Aadhaar needs to be correct.

Let us tell you that earlier updating any important information in the Aadhaar card was a difficult process. But now UIDAI has made many rules easy. Today we are going to tell you a very easy way to change or update the address in Aadhaar, through which you will be able to do this work easily sitting at home.

If you want to correct the information, then follow this step-by-step process:

This is how you can change your address in Aadhaar card:

For this, first you have to go to the official website of UIDAI, uidai.gov.in. After this you have to go to the My Aadhaar section on the homepage. Here you will see the Update Your Aadhaar column, in which you have to click on Update Demographics Data Online. After this you will have Self Service Update Portal (SSUP) open. Here you have to click on Proceed to Update Aadhaar option. After this you have to login through 12 digit aadhaar number. Now a link will be received on your registered mobile number through SMS. Verify by entering OTP and captcha. After entering the OTP, a new page will open in front of you where you will get two options, you will have to click on Update Demographics Data. After this you have to click on the address option, below you will see that you have to submit the scanned copy of the valid document. After that click on Proceed. After this you will see your old address and have to fill some personal information below and also upload valid documents. After this you can also see by preview. Now note down the ‘Update Request Number’ (URN) that appears on the screen. With the help of which you can check the status on the UIDAI website.



#AadhaarOnlineServices

You can now update your address in your Aadhaar online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at https://t.co/II1O6Pnk60 to update. To see the list of valid documents, click here: https://t.co/BeqUA0pkqL #UpdatedAddressOnline #UpdateOnline pic.twitter.com/iMM1qqcEqm — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 18, 2021

This is how you can change your Change Gender in Aadhaar card: UIDAI has issued a link to change gender. To update gender-related information, you will need a registered mobile number, which will receive an OTP and from that your Aadhaar will be authenticated. This is the way.

First of all go to this link https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and Click on Proceed to Update Aadhaar. Here enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number and enter the captcha. Click on Send OTP and enter the 6 digit OTP you received. After that login and change your gender information and click on submit. #AadhaarOnlineServices

You can now update your gender in your Aadhaar online through the following link – https://t.co/II1O6Pnk60 to update. Your mobile number registered in Aadhaar is required to authenticate via OTP.#UpdateGenderOnline pic.twitter.com/o4d1qyBUBt — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 17, 2021



